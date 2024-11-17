Yemen conducts two ops against targets in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon

"We carried out a unique military operation against the military and vital targets of the Israeli enemy in the areas of Jaffa and Ashkelon in the south of occupied Palestine. This unique operation was carried out with several drones and, thanks to God, it successfully reached their targets," Saree sad in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"Our operations are carried out in line with the goal of helping the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, in support of their resistance, and within the framework of the fifth step of intensifying measures," the spokesman said.

"We will continue our military operations in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon. Our operation will stop only when the aggression against Gaza is stopped, the blockade is lifted and the aggression against Lebanon is ceased," he concluded.

MNA6290870