Araghchi slams EU behavior toward Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his account on the X social media platform on Sunday night.

"President Zelensky himself has confirmed that no Iranian ballistic missiles have been delivered to Russia. Yet, the EU refuses to reverse its indiscriminate targeting of air travelers by going after Iranian airlines-a measure ostensibly motivated by our non-existent missile deliveries to Russia," he wrote.

"Now, the EU is using the same non-existent missile pretext to also target our shipping lines," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"There is no legal, logical or moral basis for such behavior. If anything, it will only compel what it ostensibly seeks to prevent."

"Freedom of navigation is a basic principle of the law of the sea. When selectively applied by some, such shortsightedness usually tends to boomerang."

