Iran reacts to Israeli killing of Hezbollah media chief

Hezbollah's media relations officer Mohammad Afif, who was present by coincidence in the targeted building, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike against Ba'ath party's headquarters building in Ras Al-Nabaa, Lebanon.

Reacting to the Israeli crime, Baghaei extended condolences over the martyrdom of Afif, and hailed him as the voice of the Lebanese nation and a symbol in the mission of raising awareness and enlightening public opinion.

Afif was against the oppression by the occupying and racist Zionist regime and fought until the last moment of his blessed life and tried to bring the voice of the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine to the ears of the world, he said.

Calling the killing an aggressive and terrorist act, the senior Iranian diplomat said that this is yet another sign of the regime’s inhuman nature and an attempt to silence those exposing its crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

