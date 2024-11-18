Saudi Arabia, Spain condemn Israel’s attacks

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced in the “strongest terms” Israel’s continued and systematic targeting of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), including its workers and facilities.

It noted the latest Israeli attack on the UNRWA-run Abu Assi school in northern Gaza which killed at least 10 people on Saturday.

Spain, meanwhile, renewed its appeals for a ceasefire as Israel ramps up bombings of Gaza and Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera.

“The intensification of bombings in Beirut and Gaza, which we condemn, is leaving dozens of victims,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on X.

“The destruction and death must stop in the Middle East. We demand a cease-fire and compliance with international law,” he said.

