OIC condemns Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza

The OIC made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, a day after Israel targeted a UN-run school currently housing displaced people in Al-Shati’ camp, west of Gaza City, and bombed Nuseirat refugee camp and the town of Beit Lahiya, leaving hundreds of casualties, most of them women and children.

The organization denounced as a “flagrant violation of international law” Israel's latest war crimes, urging the international community to stop the massacres committed by the occupying regime.

The OIC further called for ensuring the adequate and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza, particularly the north, as well as providing international protection for Palestinians.

It further called on the international community to denounce “these horrific massacres against displaced civilians," demanding accountability for the Israeli regime and its international backers-- namely the United States, the UK, Germany, and France.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to the occupying entity’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed 43,799 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 103,601 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

AMK/PressTV