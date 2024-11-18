US authorizes use of its long-range weapons to strike Russia

The New York Times noted that the decision was made two months before Biden vacates the presidential office. "Mr. Biden’s decision is a major change in US policy," it wrote, adding that this decision has divided his advisers.

According to The New York Times the long-range missiles, known as the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS will be used against the Russian and North Korean military "to help [Ukraine] defend its forces in the Kursk region of Russia." However, US officials said that they don’t’ expect that this step will "fundamentally alter the course of the war," the newspaper added.

However, it is not ruled out that Biden may allow the use of American missiles to deliver strikes not only on the Kursk Region but also elsewhere in Russia, it noted.

"Some US officials said they feared that Ukraine’s use of the missiles across the border could prompt President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to retaliate with force against the United States and its coalition partners," The New York Times noted.

MP/