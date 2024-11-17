Sound of explosion heard in Syrian capital

According to Al Jazeera, several explosions were heard in the western suburbs of Damascus, the capital of Syria on Sunday.
TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Sound of several explosions was heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday.
According to Al Jazeera, several explosions were heard in the western suburbs of Damascus, the capital of Syria on Sunday.
No more details were given by the time this news item was being published.
MNA/6290837T
