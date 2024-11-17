  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2024, 8:38 PM

Pope calls for global investigation into Gaza genocide

Pope calls for global investigation into Gaza genocide

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Pope Francis has urged international community to study Israel's war in Gaza as a genocide against Palestinian people.

In excerpts published on Sunday from a forthcoming book, the pontiff said some international experts say "what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide".

"We should investigate carefully to assess whether this fits into the technical definition [of genocide] formulated by international jurists and organizations," the pope said in excerpts published by Italian newspaper La Stampa, Middle East Eye reported.

Pope Francis has previously condemned the deaths of Palestinian children in Israeli strikes in Gaza, and described Israeli air strikes in Lebanon as going "beyond morality".

MA/PR

News ID 224573
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News