Pope calls for global investigation into Gaza genocide

In excerpts published on Sunday from a forthcoming book, the pontiff said some international experts say "what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide".

"We should investigate carefully to assess whether this fits into the technical definition [of genocide] formulated by international jurists and organizations," the pope said in excerpts published by Italian newspaper La Stampa, Middle East Eye reported.

Pope Francis has previously condemned the deaths of Palestinian children in Israeli strikes in Gaza, and described Israeli air strikes in Lebanon as going "beyond morality".

MA/PR