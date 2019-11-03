Europe not complying with commitments, talks with US pointless

Speaking to Mehr on Sunday, the deputy head of the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters, Brigadier General Mohammad Kosari, noted the US’ various violations of international commitments such as the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), saying “the Americans proved their untrustworthiness with these measures.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand, has shown that it has no fear of holding negotiations. Iran has logic and principles on its side, and unlike the American leaders who never mean what they say, the Islamic Republic advocates a strong logical, principled discourse.”

“With the US’ lack of commitment to any agreement and treaty, and its penchant for bullying, sanctions and economic pressure, negotiations will be pointless,” he added.

“Negotiations only make sense when both sides are committed to the agreement, but the JCPOA showed that neither Americans nor Europeans are willing to comply with their commitments,” he said.

“The US embassy takeover managed to neutralize many of the US plots against the Iranian nation,” he said elsewhere, in reference to the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the American embassy in Tehran, which falls on Nov. 4.

November 4 (the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban) is also known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

