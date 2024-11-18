Iran terms UK denial of Gaza genocide ‘outrageous’

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei wrote, “The UK foreign secretary's denial of genocide in Gaza is simply in line with his government's policy of persistent provision of lethal weapons and political support to the genocidal apartheid regime which makes the UK complicit in the carnage and entails its international responsibility due to failure to abide by its international legal obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

He added, “This acquiescence of genocide is extremely appalling and reminiscent of deeply rooted colonial mentality that is dangerously coming to the fore in Europe through systemic anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia.”

“What is new though, is the UK's outrageous denial of an ongoing ostentatious genocide”, the spokesman further said, attaching to his post an infographic picture showing the number of Palestinians killed and injured in Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023.

