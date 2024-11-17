Iran ambassador to Beirut meets with Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei met with the Iranian envoy to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was injured in an Israeli terror attack in Lebanon when thousands of pagers exploded.

Amani was received for the meeting by the Leader on Sunday afternoon.

The ambassador sustained injuries in different parts of his body during the recent Israeli pager terror attack in Lebanon.

In the meeting with the Leader, Amani presented a report to him on his health conditions and his treatment.

He was received for a meeting by the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier this week and it was announced that he would return to his mission in Beirut after receiving treatment.

