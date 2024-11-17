  1. Iran
Iran ambassador to Beirut meets with Leader

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received for a meeting the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, who has recovered from injuries he sustained in an Israeli pager terror attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei met with the Iranian envoy to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was injured in an Israeli terror attack in Lebanon when thousands of pagers exploded.

Amani was received for the meeting by the Leader on Sunday afternoon.

The ambassador sustained injuries in different parts of his body during the recent Israeli pager terror attack in Lebanon. 

In the meeting with the Leader, Amani presented a report to him on his health conditions and his treatment. 

He was received for a meeting by the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier this week and it was announced that he would return to his mission in Beirut after receiving treatment.

MNA

