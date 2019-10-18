E3 share same stance with US on JCPOA to weaken Iran: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has written on his Twitter account that the reality is that Iran cannot pin hope on Europe anymore to implement the Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as three major European countries of Britain, France and Germany share the work with the United States to weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran [through the sanctions.]

The parliamentary official further criticized the EU-launched financial mechanism for Iran to skirt the US sanctions known as the INSTEX as lacking the capability to help Tehran, stressing that Iran needs an action that can radically change the structure of economic terrorism namely the sanctions.

