Norway along with Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium to join INSTEX

The three European countries of France, Germany and UK, as founder of this trade mechanism, will help facilitate trade with Iran and maintain Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In his twitter account, the ambassador said, “today, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Belgium and the Netherlands announced that we are joining INSTEX together with the EU3 countries of UK, Germany and France to facilitate trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran and help preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

It should be noted that Finnish Foreign Ministry on Fri. announced that Finland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are supposed to join EU’s trade mechanism with Iran dubbed “INSTEX”.

EU’s trade mechanism with Iran or “INSTEX” was registered by three European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks including Germany, France and UK on Jan. 31.

