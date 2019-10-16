Europe unable to fulfill its commitments: Zarif

Making the remarks in the 14th meeting of Iran-South Africa joint commission in Tehran on Wednesday, attended by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, Zarif underscored that Iran will take further required measure in case the other parties do not meet their promises.

Zarif, elsewhere, explained Iran’s stances towards ensuring security in the Persian Gulf region and Iranian President’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

The African minister, for her part, expressed her country’s disagreement with US’ unilateralism and sanctions on Iran and support for peaceful use of atomic energy besides South Africa’s interest for expanding economic, scientific and renewable energy cooperation with Iran.

Pandor is currently on a visit to Tehran to discuss issues of mutual interest and to attend the 14th South Africa-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

She was welcomed by assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for African Affairs Mehdi Agha-Jafari.

