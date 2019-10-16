  1. Politics
16 October 2019 - 16:58

Europe unable to fulfill its commitments: Zarif

Europe unable to fulfill its commitments: Zarif

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – “Unfortunately, Europe took no effective step to fulfill its [JCPOA] commitments which proves their inability. Iran’s strategic patience ended and the country reduced its commitments in three steps legally and in accordance with sections 26 and 36 of the JCPOA,” Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Making the remarks in the 14th meeting of Iran-South Africa joint commission in Tehran on Wednesday, attended by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, Zarif underscored that Iran will take further required measure in case the other parties do not meet their promises.

Zarif, elsewhere, explained Iran’s stances towards ensuring security in the Persian Gulf region and Iranian President’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

The African minister, for her part, expressed her country’s disagreement with US’ unilateralism and sanctions on Iran and support for peaceful use of atomic energy besides South Africa’s interest for expanding economic, scientific and renewable energy cooperation with Iran.

Pandor is currently on a visit to Tehran to discuss issues of mutual interest and to attend the 14th South Africa-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

She was welcomed by assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for African Affairs Mehdi Agha-Jafari.

MNA/ 2119977

News Code 151314

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News