‘Each Other’ goes to ANIMAGE filmfest. in Brazil

The short animation narrates the story of a boy who works for a laundry cleaning services. When one of the ‘clothes’ he is in charge of washing goes missing, he has to comb through the whole town to find it.

The animation had managed to grab the special innovation award at the 11th Tehran International Animation Festival.

It will now have its international premiere at the 10th edition of ANIMAGE International Animation Festival of Pernambuco in Brazil.

The event is slated for 11-20 October 2018.

