Iranian feature ‘Domino’ to vie at Hof filmfest. in Germany

The film is about a young woman, Yalda, who despite many disagreements with her husband, she tries to maintain her marriage because of her worries about the future and fears of prejudice. But the differences are growing and there is no communication between the two. In the end, there is no other choice but divorce.

Yalda moves back to her family, but they want to hide the divorce, and so Yalda has to stay away from her relatives. These developments change Yalda into a completely different person.

The film will take part at the main competition section of 53rd edition of Hof International Film Festival in Germany.

The Hof International Film Festival, founded in 1967, is one of the most important film festivals in Germany. Filmmakers such as Maren Ade, Tom Tykwer, Caroline Link, Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch, Werner Herzog and Peter Jackson had their premieres in Hof as the kick-off platform for an international career. Thus, the Hof International Film Festival is considered the festival for new discoveries.

The 53rd Hof International Film Festival will open on 22 October 2019 with the film Baumbacher Syndrome by Gregory Kirchhoff. The festival will wrap up on 27 Oct.

MS/SABA33863