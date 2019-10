Directed by Hassan Malekzadeh, ‘Cappuccino Time’ will take part at the 9th Lift-Off Sessions Film Festival in the UK.

It will then compete at the First-time Filmmaker Sessions in the UK.

It is a drama film starring Zoleikha Shadabian and Ali Haji, and 50 children.

Lift-Off Sessions Film Festival is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers all across the world, and its awarding ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, US.

