'Carrot Cake' to take part in Rhode Island Intl. FilmFest.

The screenplay of 'Carrot Cake' by Iman Davari has been accepted to compete with other screenplays at the 38th edition of the Rhode Island International Film Festival in the United States.

Last year, this Iranian play writer won the first prize for the best screenplay in the international section of this festival for his "Sleep Awake" screenplay.

The 38th Rhode Island International Film Festival will be held from on 4-9 August in Rhode Island, USA.

Earlier the "Carrot Cake" had been entered the competitive section of the Nevada Film Festival, as well as the judging section of the American Screenwriting Conference.

