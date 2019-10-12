Head of drug control HQ to leave for Vienna on Sunday

As reported, the MOU focuses on establishing a regional center for capacity building and conducting investigations to promote drug rehabilitation quality and to improve public immunity and health.

The Iranian official will meet and talk with senior UN officials including the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Austrian Police Chief, the Slovak Police Chief, and some other senior Austrian drugs officials.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the latest World Drug Report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

