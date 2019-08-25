  1. Politics
Police seize 1.4 tons of drugs in Zahedan

ZAHEDAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Anti-narcotics police have busted a drug-smuggling gang in the southeastern city of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province, and captured a big haul of illicit drugs.

Zahedan Police Chief Colonel Hamid Reza Akbari said the anti-narcotics police busted a gang of smugglers who were trying to transport 1,410 kilograms of from the border regions into the province.

According to the police chief, the big haul included 866kg of opium, 500kg of heroin, 14kg of hashish, and some 30kg of other illicit drugs.

During the operation, three smugglers were arrested, he added, saying that the force is on the move to find other elements of the drug trafficking band.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

