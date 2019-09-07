Above 9 tons of illicit drugs seized in Tehran

The Police Chief of Tehran province, General Hossein Rahimi said on Sat. that the police forces identified and seized 9,345 kg of illegal drugs in various operations in the first five months of the current Iranian year (ending August 22, 2019).

According to police chief, the level of drug discoveries have increased 15% compared to the corresponding period last year.

23 drug smuggling gangs have been dismantled and 273 smugglers, who came to Tehran from east and southeast of Iran, have been arrested during the operations in the same period, he added.

1801 cars have also been seized during the operations from drug traffickers and retailers, he highlighted.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

ZZ/4713228