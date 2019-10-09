Destroying 1 ton of illicit drugs in Lorestan

Police Chief of Lorestan province Second Brigadier General Haji Mohammad Mahdian said on Wednesday that one ton of illicit drugs have been destroyed in Khorramabad on the occasion of Police Week in Iran.

According to the police chief, some 3,000 kilograms of illicit drugs have been identified and confiscated by Iranian anti-narcotics police in various operations in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – September 21), and the level of drug discoveries have increased 2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

