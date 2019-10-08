Iran, Iraq border forces to hold joint naval drills in November

The commander of Iran Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei and his Iraqi counterpart met in the Iraqi city of Badra located near the Iraqi-Iranian border to coordinate efforts to ensure the security of Arbaeen processions later this month.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rezaei said that the meeting focused on ways to implement agreements on border security signed in Baghdad.

The Iranian border police commander added that the two sides agreed to jointly facilitate the crossing of Arbaeen pilgrims across the shared border to attend massive Arbaeen processions later this month in the holy city of Karbala.

He further noted that border guards will hold a joint military drill in the Arvand Rud region in November, followed by a joint sports event between the two countries’ border police in the Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

