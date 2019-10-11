Four Parliamentary teams to be dispatched to borders with Iraq: MP

“Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is after reviewing the situation of rendering quality services to Arba’een pilgrims,” he said on Friday.

In this regard, four teams will be sent to the border regions of Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, Mehran and Khosravi, he said, adding, “these four teams will address problems that pilgrims face in both sides of borders.”

Turning to the problems created in Mehran border, Jasemi added, “it was supposed that 700,000 to 800,000 Arba’een pilgrims would travel to Karbala via Khosravi border but due to some problems happened in this border, the heavy traffic congestion was created in Mehran border, the issue of which brought about some problems in the field of rending services to pilgrims.”

