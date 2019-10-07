Iraqi interior min. visits Shalamcheh border crossing

He visited infrastructure and equipment deployed by Iran in the border and was briefed about the status of pilgrims’ entrance to Iraq.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Shalamcheh crossing and said that the Iraqi government is making every effort to provide Arbaeen pilgrims with security and to hold the procession magnificently.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said last week that the number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq this year for Arbaeen was expected to reach three million.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam. Every year, a huge crowd of Muslims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

