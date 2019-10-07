  1. Politics
7 October 2019 - 15:00

Iran lifts visa requirement for Iraqis for two months

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iran embassy in Baghdad announced that Iraqis can visit Iran without the need for any visa from October 24 to December 27, 2019.

The embassy noted that this measure is a response and appreciation to Iraq which has scrapped visa requirements for Iranian pilgrims in the current lunar months of Muharram and Safar. The Iranian mission hoped that the decision would further cement ties between the two friendly countries and also would prepare the grounds for permanent removal of visas between the two neighbors.

Iraq has removed visa for Iranian pilgrims who visit the country during Muharram and Safar to attend mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said last week that the number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq this year for Arbaeen was expected to reach three million.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam. Every year, a huge crowd of Muslims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

