IKIA to increase flights to Iraq for Arbaeen

Ali Rostami told IKAC news that the airport is ready to increase flights to Iraq on the occasion of Arbaeen.

According to the request of the Airlines Company, 676 extra flights have received flight permits as of October 7, he added.

Rostami said Iranian airlines are allowed to operate 676 flights during this year's Arbaeen at Imam Khomeini International Airport during which a large crowd of people visited Iraq to pay tribute to Imam Hussein the third Shiite Imam.

Last week, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq for Arbaeen was expected to reach three million.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam.

Every year, a huge crowd of Shia Muslims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

MNA/PR