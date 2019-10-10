Quds Force, Hashd Al Shabi to provide security of Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq

The Iranian commander recognized the recent unrest in Iraq as a plot planned by the enemies to harm the unity between Iranian adn Iraqi nations.

"Fortunately, this conspiracy has been thwarted by the vigilance of the Iraqi people and officials, as well as the security forces, and this glorious march will be held with full security," he said.

ON September 29, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Iraq's Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbusi discussed ways of boosting cooperation on Arbaeen precession.

In a meeting in Baghdadi, the two sides discussed a host of issues, including bilateral and regional developments as well as the coordination between Iran and Iraq to secure the processions of Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf are among other destinations of Ansari on his official trip to the neighboring country.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Last year, two and half a million Iranian pilgrims participated in Arbaeen pilgrimage but the figure is expected to reach three and a half to four million this year, given the fact that visa requirements for Iranians have been lifted.

