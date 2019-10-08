Leader visits exhibition of knowledge-based companies in Tehran

The exhibition of knowledge-based companies was held at the Hosseinieh of Imam Khomeini in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday.

During the visit, which lasted for two hours, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei went to as many as 30 stands and talked with the young Iranian researchers and experts.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari was accompanying the Leader of the Islamic Revolution during the visit to brief him on the latest achievements by the knowledge-based firms and his vice presidency’s programs for realizing the objectives of an oil-free economy within the framework of the Resistance Economy Doctrine as previously outlined by the Leader.

KI/4741098