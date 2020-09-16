2020 GITEX to introduce Iranian innovations to global market

The 40th international exhibition of electronics, computers, and E-Commerce in West Asia called GITEX Technology Week will be held from 6 to 10 December in Dubie, UAE.

Iranian knowledge-based firms and startups will participate in the 'future stars' section of this fair in order to exhibit their creative products to attract international investors and make an opportunity to cooperate with other global startups who will attend the event.

Selected Iranian teams who will depart for Dubi, are supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

