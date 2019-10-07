Tehran to host IranNano 2019

The Secretary of the Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition Saeed Sarkar said on Monday that 200 institutes and companies will participate at the event to showcase their latest products relating to nanotechnology, adding that some visitors from Turkey, Ethiopia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and CIS countries will visit the exhibition.

During the festival, specialized meetings will be held on patenting, marketing, active institutes in nanotechnology, agriculture and safety, hygiene and waste management, and textile and fabrics, he added.

Due to the good reception of nanotechnology companies, the space of the exhibition is increased by 50 percent as compared to the last year, he mentioned.

This year’s festival will be held on 10-13 October 2019 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

The International Nanotechnology Festival is held annually by Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), and it is the largest and most credible exhibition in the field of nanotechnology in Iran. It is also considered as one of the largest nanotechnology festivals in Asia, according to INIC.

The festival includes an exhibition, public show, workshops, and Nano Awards Ceremony, which recognizes the most active scientists and researchers, research institutions, laboratories, incubators, companies as well as media.

The twelve pavilions of the Festival are designed to demonstrate and present products of companies active in various field of nanotechnology such as: Water & Environment & Energy, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Textile Industry, Petroleum & Related Industries, Agriculture & Packaging, Nano-material Suppliers, Machinery & Lab Equipment Manufacturers, Tech-Market Services Company, Public Education and Trading Companies.

ZZ/IRN83506788