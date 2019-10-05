MINEX2019 to introduce investment opportunities in Iran mining sector

MINEX presents the latest technologies, equipment, services, machineries for mines and mining industries in exploration, excavation, processing, production and export.

The event enjoys utmost participation of those active in the economic sector, producers, and suppliers of this field.

The exhibition will be held by Expo Pars with cooperation of the Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade, Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Geological Survey of Iran (GSI), and other major institutions and organizations.

With the growth rate of 30 percent each year, MINEX has been able to gather an extensive range of field sectors from around the globe. In this year's event, some of the leading supplier of the global mining industry are going to showcase their latest achievements in the form of national pavilions which are supported by their governments.

MINEX will be held simultaneously with the 8th Iran International Conference and Exhibition on materials science and metallurgical engineering (iMat2019) on 7-9 October.

