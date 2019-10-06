2nd Pharmex to kick off in Feb.

Pharmex is an international event which is being held annually in Iran. It is an industrial event that will be held in 4 main sectors, including PharmaPack, APIs, PharmaTech, PharmaBio. It will be held in collaboration with Iranian Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, and Finance, Industry, Mine and Trade and Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

Last year it was held as PharmaPack and in this event, 130 domestic and foreign exhibitors showcased their products to more than 1300 purely top managers from more than 12 countries.

Pharmex gathers together industrial players from Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia under one roof where you can meet the whole supply chain in one location, connect with entire Iran's Pharmaceutical industry, and also take part in API & Packaging Awards, pharmaceutical conferences, congress, and showcases.

The second exhibition of the Pharmex will be held on 25-27 February 2020 in Olympic Hotel Expo Center, Tehran.

