‘Am I A Wolf?’ wins grand prize at Indie-AniFest in S Korea

The festival awarded the Iranian animation with the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” for its presentation of “a very high degree of animation performance, successfully invoking life through its movements and reaching beyond the more easily achieved illustration of actions.”

“The narrative of the story is beautifully woven between the parallel of outer and inner realities. As the children are performing a stage play about the perils of 7 domestic goats and a wild wolf, the viewer is invited to experience and be transported in-and-out between the dramas of performing children and blending into the fictional story of the play. The choice of art direction and graphic styling is very whimsical, invoking dream-like qualities while maintaining a more serious undertone and very fitting to the nature of the story,” said jury Mike Nguyen about the animation.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The 15th Indie-AniFest, organized by KIAFA, Korean Independent Animation Filmmakers Association and co-organized by Indie-AniFest Executive Committee took place in Seoul from 19th to 24th September, 2019.

Indie Ani-Fest is a festival that seeks to introduce wonderful, independent animation from Korea and Asia, offering diversity and opportunity as well as communication with the audience. The festival values ‘Independence’, ‘Experiment’, ‘Passion’ and ‘Vision’ in the selected films, according to the event’s website.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

