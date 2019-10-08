  1. Culture


‘I Still Have Your Eyes’ wins at Zero Budget Filmfest. 2019

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘I Still Have Your Eyes’ directed by Hamid Haghjou has received an award at the CHEAP THRILLS! Zero Budget Film Festival 2019 in the UK.

‘I Still Have Your Eyes’ is about a young man’s dream who creates a story due to his dream.

It has also won an award at the 2019 Music Shorts Film Festival in the US.

Cheap Thrills is a free independent community film festival about the joy of homemade movies. The festival was created in 2011 by a team of freelance artists, arts managers, and filmmakers. The theme of the festival was ‘Heros’ this year. The participated short animations had to be 12 minutes or less with the aim of entraining and family, friendly-themed.

The winning animations will be screened in the UK on November 16.

