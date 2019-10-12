‘When the Moon Was Full’ goes to Estonia’s Tallinn filmfest.

Written and directed by Narges Abyar, the film narrates the true story of Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

The drama won Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor (Houtan Shakiba), Best Actress (Elnaz Shakerdoust), Best Supporting Actress (Freshteh Sadr Erfaei), and Best Make-Up (Iman Omidvari) awards at the 37th Fajr Film Festival, Iran’s major cinematic event.

It will now have its international premiere at the main competition category of the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

PÖFF is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, according to the event’s website.

The 23rd edition of the event will be held 15 November to 1 December 2019.

