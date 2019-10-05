‘Trap’ to vie at Brno16 filmfest. in Czech Republic

Ekhlasi’s debut ‘Trap’ will enjoy its first international screening at the 60th edition of Brno 16 International Short Film Festival in Czech Republic.

The anti-war film is about a young girl who sells necklaces to soldiers as souvenirs. There are secrets hidden in her jewelry – secrets of the point and depth of war that spares no one – neither the soldiers and the guerrilla forces, nor the civilians.

Brno 16, has been operating without interruption since 1960, making it the oldest festival of its kind in the Czech Republic. This international short film festival also includes exhibitions, discussions and workshops.

“Sixteen” refers to the 16mm film format, which is rarely used now, but was the format of most of the films screened at the festival in the past.

The festival broadened its range from amateur cinematography in 60s through student cinematography to independent professional cinematography, although it stayed focused on short films (mostly feature but also some animated ones) from all over the world, according to the event’s website.

The 60th edition of the festival will be held on 9-12 October.

