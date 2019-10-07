  1. Culture
7 October 2019 - 18:26

‘Iro’ to compete at Guwahati filmfest. in India

‘Iro’ to compete at Guwahati filmfest. in India

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Hadi Mohaghegh’s latest short film ‘Iro’ has made it into the screening program of the third edition of the Guwahati International Film Festival in India.

‘Iro’, meaning ‘here’, has been selected to vie at the Guwahati International Film Festival in India.

Mohaghegh’s third film is the story of a lonely and tired old man who is thinking of a way to save his son, who is going to be executed. After the execution, he buries his son and takes care of his grandson, trapped in the cycle of life.

The festival will be held in Guwahati capital city of the State Assam between 31st October and 6th November 2019.

In its first edition, the festival opened with the screening of the Oscar winning ‘The Salesman’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

MS/31626

News Code 150951
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News