‘Iro’ to compete at Guwahati filmfest. in India

‘Iro’, meaning ‘here’, has been selected to vie at the Guwahati International Film Festival in India.

Mohaghegh’s third film is the story of a lonely and tired old man who is thinking of a way to save his son, who is going to be executed. After the execution, he buries his son and takes care of his grandson, trapped in the cycle of life.

The festival will be held in Guwahati capital city of the State Assam between 31st October and 6th November 2019.

In its first edition, the festival opened with the screening of the Oscar winning ‘The Salesman’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

