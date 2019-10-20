Iran to celebrate Intl. Animation Day in nature

The program, lasting from 8 AM to 10 PM on November 8th, includes picnicking on the outskirts of capital Tehran, screening of nominated short animated films of Iran Independent Animation Celebration, and an interactive animation performance in the nature by Aghil Hosseinian.

Those interested in taking part at this special program have until 26th October to register.

October 28 was proclaimed as the International Animation Day in 2002 by the ASIFA as the main global event to celebrate the art of animation. This day commemorates the first public performance of Charles-Émile Reynaud's Théâtre Optique at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892.

The International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) is an international non-profit organization founded in 1960, with chapters in as many as 30 countries including Iran.

