‘Am I a Wolf’ wins Grand Prix at Paris Animation Filmfest.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The short animated piece won the Grand Prix of the the 12th edition of Paris International Film Festival in France, which was held on 17-23 September 2019.

The festival aims to (re)discover the diversity and abundance of national and international independent animated creation in the short format, according to the event's website.

‘Am I a Wolf’ had previously won the Children’s Dreams award at the 7th edition of Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Russia, as well as the award for best animated film at the 6th Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon, and the New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

