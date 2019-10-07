‘Gray Body’ goes to LA Women’s filmfest.

The animation depicts a doctor who is visiting the patients in a calm manner. There are some psychiatric patients sitting in the waiting room. But these patients cannot be expected to remain calm.

‘Gray Body’ will be taking part at the 15th edition of Los Angeles Women's International Film festival, slated for 17-20 October 2019.

The Los Angeles Women's International Film festival (#LAWOMESFET) was founded in 2005. It serves as a platform for women filmmakers worldwide to share their unique stories with Los Angeles' diverse audience, according to the event’s website.

