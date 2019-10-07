  1. Politics
Iran at peak of power: IRGC deputy

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Referring to US acknowledgment of Iran’s defense power, the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said that Iran is now at the peak of power despite enemies’ undermining efforts.

Referring to the endurance and patience of Iranians in the last 40 years since the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Fadavi said on Monday that Islamic Republic is now at the peak of power and authority.

Many countries and people around the world understood the power and strength of Iran, he added.

Enemies are aware of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power, he mentioned.

The top IRGC commander further noted that the enemies have already seen the capabilities of Iran’s defense power, adding that they are trying to deter Iran’s power.

