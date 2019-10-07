Iran at peak of power: IRGC deputy

Referring to the endurance and patience of Iranians in the last 40 years since the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Fadavi said on Monday that Islamic Republic is now at the peak of power and authority.

Many countries and people around the world understood the power and strength of Iran, he added.

Enemies are aware of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power, he mentioned.

The top IRGC commander further noted that the enemies have already seen the capabilities of Iran’s defense power, adding that they are trying to deter Iran’s power.

