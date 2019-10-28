Enemies have realized military option against Iran won't work: IRGC deputy cmdr.

Speaking on Monday in Shahid Moddarres training center for IRGC ground forces, the IRGC deputy commander said that the animosity of the Global Arrogance headed by the United States against the Islamic Revolution started since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, adding that their contradiction between the US and Iran will be eternal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said “the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran today are not comparable to even those of five years ago,” adding that “despite the fact that our enemies have stood against the Islamic Republic with all their might, they have failed.”

Fadavi said that the enemies have realized now that military options against Iran will not work, adding that they are trying to hit the Resistance groups and provoke violence and put the blame on Iran for it in order to put the pressure on the Islamic Republic to withdraw from its causes.

But, the IRGC deputy commander added that the enemies’ attempts have all ended in failure.

He referred to the incident of shooting down an American drone and refusing not to shoot down another manned aircraft next to it by Iranian air forces back in June, which received the appreciation of the US head of state, saying that the incident showed the total desperation of the Global Arrogance against the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

KI/IRN83533631