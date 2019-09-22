Iran pays no mind to threats from some regional states: IRGC deputy

Making the remarks on the sidelines of Sunday military parades on the occasion of the start of the Sacred Defense Week, in Tehran, Fadavi addressed regional countries saying “I hope countries in the region will understand that Iran acts patiently toward US’ hostile deeds for the sake of Islam and Muslims”.

He underlined that Iran seeks unity among Muslim countries.

IRGC deputy reiterated the warning that Iran will down any country’s drone in case it intrudes into Iranian territories, i.e. the same thing that was done to the US drone.

Addressing the same event on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is ready to extend a hand of friendship to all of its neighbors and even to forgive their past mistakes because “enemies of Islam and the region seek to make the most out of our division.”

Wherever Americans have set foot, they increased insecurity, as it was proved in cases of Afghanistan and Iraq, he said.

The Iranian president noted that he is going to present an initiative in the UN General Assembly this week which will guarantee the security of the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait with the cooperation of regional states.

Tensions in the region reached a record high last week after Yemeni forces targeted oil facilities of Saudi Arabia in retaliation of Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against the country. Still, US and Saudi officials rushed to blame Iran for the incident without providing any credible evidence. Tehran sent an official note to US warning that any aggression against its soil will be promptly responded.

Meanwhile, US is trying to build a coalition in the region which would purportedly safeguard shipping lines in the region and Hormuz Strait. Tehran has strongly condemned the move, noting that presence of foreign military forces will not establish security.

