Iran’s defense achievements enjoy modern technologies: Salami

“IRGC has made great achievements in all scientific, economic, technical, and industrial fields of the defense sector after the Global Arrogance imposed tyrannical sanctions,” said Salami on Wednesday upon arrival at Rasht, Gilan province.

He went on to say that defense achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran are using modern technologies, adding, “IRGC’s defense power has reached a point where it can unveil new modern achievements every day.”

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last month as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/ 4741448