Enemies pleading to be rescued from quagmire of Yemen: Fadavi

“In current circumstances, enemies have reached a level of pleading to be rescued from the quagmire of Yemen and other Resistance countries,” he said on Friday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

He said that enemies acknowledge the Islamic Republic’s power and admit that they are seeking ‘deterrence’ in the face of Iran.

“More than 30 years have passed from the war [with Iraq] but hostilities still continue; nobody has dared to officially fire a bullet at us,” said the IRGC’s second-in-command, adding, “after the war ended, those who wanted to attack Iran came to this conclusion that aggression would bear more harms than benefits for them.”

He went on to say that enemies have the upper hand as far as material indicators are concerned but “spiritual indicators are the ones which gave our country and nation power.”

