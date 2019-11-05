US, Israel undermining efforts in Iraq and Lebanon futile: IRGC deputy cmdr.

Speaking on Tuesday in Shahr-e-Rey, the IRGC deputy commander said that the malicious role of the US and Israeli regime in the recent spate of unrest in Lebanon and Iraq is undeniable.

The US and Israeli plots in Lebanon and Iraq are not surprising, he said, adding that they are affected by popular movements.

It is natural that from time to time, they would make futile attempts to undermine the security of Islamic countries and the Resistance front because of their fear and concerns, he added.

