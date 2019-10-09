No country has right to intervene in fate of Iranian nation, says IRGC cmdr.

“All world powers should know that if they want to toy with future of Iranian nation, we will toy with their own future,” Salami said on Wednesday while addressing the 6th national speed boat conference in Zibakenar, Gilan Province.

He pointed to the need to expand viewpoints of the Islamic Revolution across the world, adding, “to be an independent country, we should be powerful because we have learned victory requires constant watching of enemies.”

Salami went on to say that meeting the country’s demands by relying on domestic capabilities is one of the most important factors of independence.

Elsewhere, pointing to Iran’s power at waters, he said that “Today, the Islamic Republic and IRGC possess state-of-the-art defense technologies to manufacture and improve military boats.”

“We should move towards producing Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs); this is attainable when considering our capabilities,” he added.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution is satisfied, but not content, with the enhance of defense power and hence we should make effort to progress in this field more than ever,” said the IRGC’s first-in-command.

MNA/ 4741537