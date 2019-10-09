Iran’ military achievements among best in globe

“The main characteristic of the products of the Iranian Defense Industry Organization is their compliance with the needs of the armed forces and accordance with the guidelines of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said during his visit to the Defense Industry Exhibition.

“Today, the achievements in the defense industry are not comparable to the preceding years and the products showcased in this exhibition stand among the top weaponry in the world,” he added.

Visiting the same exhibition, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said on Tuesday that “Iran’s achievements in the defense sector has filled the heart of enemies with fear.”

"In newly manufactured weapons, specific attention has been paid to the basic needs of the armed forces in strategic and tactical fields and elites of the defense industry are now self-confident to convert their ideas to final products in a short period of time," he said.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is thinking of establishing unity and amity among Muslims and defending the oppressed people while the global powers are seeking to create a world where Americans can dominate the world, he stated.

MNA/4742149