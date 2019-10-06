  1. Sports
6 October 2019 - 17:45

Iranian athletes score 3 golds at Karate 1-Premier League

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iranian athletes won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow on Sunday.

Rozita Alipour edged Haya Jumaa from Canada 1-0 in the Female Kumite -61kg final.

Sara Bahmanyar defeated German karate competitor Shara Hubrich 1-0 in the final of the Female Kumite -50kg.

And Zabihollah Poorshab defeated Ryutaro Araga of Japan in the Male Kumite -84kg final to win Iran’s third gold in the competition.

Sajad Ganjzadeh also lost to Georgia's Gogita Arkania 7-3 in the final of Male Kumite +84 and claimed a silver medal.  

Earlier on the day, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh from Iran had claimed a bronze medal at the Male Kumite -75kg by beating his Spanish opponent Rodrigo Ibanez 3-1.

Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow brought 642 competitors together from 85 countries in Moscow, Russia.

